Suspect Held until Police Arrive

A Salina man flies into action to stop an assailant who was holding a woman at knife point.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jason M. Lynn Wednesday night after 29-year-old Benjamin Suenram jumped into the fray to save the victim and hold Lynn down until officers arrived.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the domestic dispute in the 200 block of Des Moines escalated just after 11pm when Lynn allegedly showed up at the woman’s home intoxicated. A verbal argument turned violent when Lynn allegedly punched her in the head and threatened to kill her.

Police say next a roommate, came home to find the victim distraught and was then assaulted by Lynn who pulled her hair extensions out and pushed her down onto a coffee table.

The rommate then ran outside and called her boyfriend Benjamin Suenram for help – who arrived minutes later and found Lynn on top of the victim choking her and threatening her with a knife.

Captain Forrester added that Suenram wrestled the weapon away from Lynn – then tackled him again in the kitchen when he ran for a second knife and held him down until police arrived.

Lynn is facing numerous charges including aggravated battery and criminal threat. Police say no one suffered serious injuries, although the roommate’s hair extensions left a couple of bald spots on her head and $700 in estimated costs to have them redone.