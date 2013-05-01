Suspect Damages 2 Businesses

Police are looking for a suspect who donned a hoodie and mask and broke into two Salina businesses.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after midnight on Wednesday, a suspect shattered a west side window at APAC Shears Road Construction, 1633 Sunflower Road and entered the business.

Video shows the suspect quickly running out of the building about 20-seconds later.

Next the suspect moved next door, broke a window and walked into Jumpin’ Joes Family Fun Center,1634 Sunflower Road and began breaking windows and rummaging through the offices.

Nothing was stolen at either place. Total damage is listed at $900.