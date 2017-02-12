ksal.com

Suspect charged after Wichita police officer run over

Associated Press - February 12, 2017 5:17 am

The man suspected of running over a Wichita police officer during a pursuit is now charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

During his first appearance in Sedgwick County Court Friday, 31-year-old Justin Terrazas also was charged with fleeing and eluding police and various drug charges.

Terrazas was arrested Tuesday after officer Brian Arterburn was injured when he was hit by a fleeing vehicle as he placed tire-deflation devices on a road in south Wichita.

Arterburn, a 25-year veteran, remained in critical condition Friday at a Wichita hospital. He suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain.

Terrazas’ next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23.

