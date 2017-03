The U.S. Supreme Court has let stand the Kansas death sentence of a man convicted of killing a college student more than two decades ago.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review 61-year-old Gary Kleypas’ case.

Kleypas was the first person condemned in Kansas after it reinstated the death penalty in 1994.

Kansas hasn’t executed anyone in more than 50 years.