Supreme Court Affirms Salina Sex Offender’s Sentence

The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed that a Salina man currently serving prison time for child sex crimes will remain a lifetime registered sex offender.

50-year-old Ray Tappendick pleaded no contest in 2011 to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child for offenses committed in 2008.

At the time of Tappendick’s plea, the Kansas Offender Registration Act required lifetime registration. On appeal, he argued that the lifetime requirement violated the Ex Post Facto Clause of the United States Constitution because at the time of the crimes they would have required only 10 year’s registration.

Tappendick also appealed from the district court’s denial of his motion challenging lifetime post release supervision as cruel and unusual punishment.

The supreme court affirmed that Tappendick will be a lifetime registered offender. The court was not asked to rule in the cruel and unusual punishment argument.

Tappendick is currently at the Winfield Correctional Facility. His earliest possible parole date is July 4th, 2021.