Summer School Registration Scheduled

Registration for USD 305 Summer School for high school and Extended School Year for middle school students is scheduled at Lakewood Middle School commons on Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Secondary Summer School at USD 305 will be in session May 30 – June 30. All classes will be held at Lakewood Middle School, 1135 E. Lakewood Circle.

High school students may enroll in ACT Preparation, Computer Applications 1 & 2, Speech and Credit Recovery classes will be offered. Students can pick up flyers with more information from their school counselor. The cost of ACT preparation is $55 and regular classes are $110 per semester credit. Middle school students may enroll in Extended School Year to remediate their skills in English and/or math. The cost is $55.00 per course.

An enrollment card or letter, including a counselor’s or principal’s signature, is required in order to enroll in all Credit Recovery courses or in Middle School Extended School Year. Students should contact their school counselor for the card or letter before attending registration. For more information, parents and guardians can contact their student’s counselor.