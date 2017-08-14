Summer in Salina Winding Down

It’s a sure sign that summer is winding down. Salina’s Kenwood Cove Water Park is scaling back its hours beginning this week, in preparation of closing for the season.

Because the majority of the lifeguards on staff are highs school and college students, hours are being scaled back beginning this week.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the season:​

8/7 – 8/10 Open 6pm to 8pm for Water Walking Only

8/12 Normal Hours of Operation including exercise, walking, and tot time. Rocking M Media Listener Appreciation Party 4pm – 7pm



8/13 Normal Hours of Operation

8/14-8/17 Open 6pm to 8pm for Water Walking Only

8/19 Hours of Operation – 2pm – 7pm

8/20 Hours of Operation – 2pm – 6pm



8/21 Pooch Plunge – 5pm – 8pm

The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge, on Monday, August 21st. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned.