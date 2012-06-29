Street Fair Fun at Smoky Hill Museum

The Smoky Hill Museum threw a party on Saturday. It was a free day of celebration, beginning with a parade down Santa Fe and ending with a party for the whole family in front of the museum. It was the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair.

Though it was a little windy and a little warm, a large crowd gathered in front of the museum to be a part of the event.

There was live music, make and take crafts, activities to participate in, demonstrators, food vendors, and of course tours of the museum itself.

Demonstrators included a potter, woodworker, zentangle artist and gourd artists.

Caricaturists and face painters proved popular, with long lines formed around them.

The Smoky Hill Museum Street fair has turned into the signature event of the museum, located on Iron Avenue in Downtown Salina.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

