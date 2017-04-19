Storms Drop Hail, Heavy Rain

A shelf could approaches Downtown Salina Wednesday evening.

Severe weather rolled through Central Kansas Wednesday evening, dropping heavy rain and large hail.

The heaviest storms rolled through portions of Ellsworth, and Lincoln counties. Though there was initially the threat of tornadoes, large hail quickly became the biggest concern. Half-dollar sized hail, about the size of ping pong balls, fell in some areas of Lincoln and Ellsworth Counties.

A large shelf cloud preceded the storms as they moved east across the area.

Along with the hail, the storms also dumped heavy rain. There was some minor flooding.

More rain is in the forecast for Friday, but no severe weather is anticipated.