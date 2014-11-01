“Storm Fury” Begins This Week

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are preparing for a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season. They are getting ready to head out across the state to present severe weather safety and information talks.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, they will again this year present “Storm Fury on the Plains.” The presentation will include an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize a storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.

According to the National Weather Service in Topeka, their presentations will focus on severe storm safety, preparedness, and awareness. Storm structure and accurate identification of important cloud features associated with supercell and squall line thunderstorms are also touched on.

The presentations are hosted by local county Emergency Management agencies and typically last up to two hours. They are open to anyone that has an interest in weather. There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up to be a spotter.

Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms and their hazards is encouraged to come out for an interesting and enjoyable evening.

The presentations begin later this week, and are scheduled through early April. The presentation in Salina is scheduled for Thursday, February 23rd, at Peters Science Hall Room 201 on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

Complete list of area times and locations:

Wichita Office Presentations

Topeka Office Presentations

