Storage Unit Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a burglary from a storage unit.

Officers were called to Salina Mini Storage, 401 N. Santa Fe after staff discovered that a lock had been cut on a unit being rented out by David Root of Salina.

Police say sometime between May 22 and June 1, someone cut the lock on the door and stole numerous items including a TV/DVD combo, two power generators and two Dell computers.

Root told officers he also had 6 chainsaws, a Snap-on Tools cart and stool taken as well as a 24-inch computer monitor, 3 computer printers, a propane heater and other miscellaneous tools.

Loss is listed at $4,090.