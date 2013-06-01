Stolen Vehicle Reported Over the Weekend

Salina Police are in search of a vehicle that was taken over the weekend.

Authorities say that 28 year-old, Alison Harbaugh at 502 E. Bond, had her 2007 Chevy Cobalt taken from her address.

The car is silver in color and the tag is KS 075 ECQ.

Harbaugh says that the car was taken sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on September 9.

The vehicle is valued at $4,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.