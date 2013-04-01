ksal.com

Stolen Vehicle Investigation

KSAL Staff - May 25, 2017 11:42 am

Salina Police

Salina Police are looking for a stolen van and have a possible suspect they want to interview.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Tiffany Keith told officers she was at church on Tuesday and fell ill, and went to the hospital.

After her release, she stayed at a friends home in the 1100 block of W. Ash. Wednesday morning she discovered her 2002 Pontiac Montana had been stolen.

The dark blue van with Kansas tag: 454 KMV is valued at $2,000.

