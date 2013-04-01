Stolen Vehicle Found

Police made two arrests after a stolen vehicle from Smolan was located in Salina.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol noticed a couple standing near a car in the lot at the Travelers Lodge, 245 S. Broadway early Thursday morning.

The two ran into the motel and the officer than ran the tag on the vehicle and discovered the 2005 Mazda 6 had been reported stolen from a home in Smolan in early December.

Police arrested 39-year-old Jessie Dumars of Salina on charges that could include felony theft and obstruction for giving officers a false name. 30-year-old Roberta Blanks of Lindsborg could face similar charges in the case.