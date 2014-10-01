Stolen Vehicle Found in Solomon

A stolen vehicle turned up in Solomon on Sunday.

John Klassen reported his 1998 Toyota Avalon as stolen on Saturday night in Salina.

Salina Police say that the vehicle was stolen by a known suspect between 10:00-10:30 P.M. on Saturday night.

The following day, Dickinson County police spotted the white Toyota in the neighboring community of Solomon, with no damage.

The known suspect was not with the car at the time it was spotted by law enforcement.

The male suspect is still being sought by the Salina Police Department.

The automobile is valued at $2,000.