A stolen vehicle is recovered after someone damaged the steering column.

Mark Cabell contacted police after realizing his 2001 Chevy van had been stolen from in front of his home in the 1700 block of N.9th sometime between December 31 and January 3.

Hours after reporting the crime, officers located the vehicle in the 1800 block of N. 5th.

Police say someone ripped open the steering column with a screwdriver, causing $200 in damages.