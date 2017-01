A Salina woman has been arrested, and is accused of stealing her father’s truck.

Police say that back on January 19th a 2009 Ford F150 pickup truck belonging to Leon McGaha was stolen from 604 Washington. The truck, valued at $12,000, was reported stolen on January 21st.

Police arrested 20-year-old Taren McGaha Monday evening in connection with the theft. She could face charges that include felony theft.