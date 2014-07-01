Stolen Trailer Recovered

A trailer reported stolen from a landscaping company is spotted hours later behind a van in north Salina.

Police arrested 48-year-old David Mersch on theft charges after an officer stopped him in the area of 5th Street and Woodland on Wednesday around 1pm.

Staff at Landscape Consultants, 1777 E. Old 40 Highway reported the Diamond C. Roustabout trailer had been stolen from their lot sometime between May 10 and May 17.

About two hours later, the employee who had reported the theft – saw the suspect driving around with it attached to to his 1996 Mercury Villager and called police.

The trailer, valued at $3,000 was recovered undamaged.