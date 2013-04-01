Stolen Motorcycle

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle.

Owner, Shawn Wilson told officers he had been working on his 2007 Suzuki GSX motorcycle and left the bike with the key in the ignition outside his garage in the 800 block of E. Iron.

Police say the motorcycle was stolen sometime between October 26 and October 30.

The Suzuki is black in color with a red gas cap and has Kansas license plate 40 CZT.

Loss is listed at $3,000

