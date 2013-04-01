Still X-Cited About XWE

A group of friends will continue to live out their dream this weekend when they present a live sports entertainment event at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center for the third year in a row.

The XWE’s “Awakening” promises to be an evening of high-flying professional wrestling. There will be leaps off the top rope, drop kicks, body slams, flips, flying elbows, and more.

XWE started back in 2001. It was a group of four friends staging matches in a backyard, using a trampoline as a ring.

When a few other friends joined in the action, they decided to step up their game. They trained to hone their skills, and stay safe. The group started to add sets, and special effects, to their backyard performances. They also recorded them for playback on Access TV of Salina.

The early shows had maybe a dozen or so people, watching in a backyard. As the popularity started to grow, so did the enthusiasm and dedication of the wrestlers. Eventually the shows became too big for a backyard, and that’s when the XWE really moved to the next level.

They invested in a real wrestling ring, and moved the shows to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

The XWE events, just like big-time professional wrestling, are a multi-media presentation. The shows are a mix of theater and athleticism.

The XWE has an ever-changing roster of about a dozen performers. The wrestlers dress the part of their character, either a hero or villain, and play their role. Along with the performers, there are about 25 working stage hands that help.

When not in the ring, XWE wrestlers can be seen around town. They volunteer to help at various community events, and have been known to help raise funds for worthy causes. They also have been on the radio, periodically appearing on some of the shows on KSAL Radio.

Those in the XWE have a vision of continued expansion. Along with the now seasonal events at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, the XWE also presents weekend “house shows” at smaller venues in Salina. They would like to take the show on the road, and put on regional events as well.

Tickets are still available for this weekends “Awakening” event.

The card includes among other things a championship match, an over-the-top-rope rumble, and a women’s match. “Awakening” begins at 5:00 Sunday evening. Doors open at 4:00.

