Stiefel Theatre Announces Four New Shows

The Stiefel Theate has announced four new shows. According to the venue, Casey Donahew, George Winston, Riders in the Sky, and America are all coming to Salina.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale Friday.

CASEY DONAHEW – Thursday October 5th



In just over 10 years, Casey Donahew has risen from being a favorite on the local Texas music scene to a nationally popular touring act who consistently sells out venues across the country. From Red Rocks to his regular stomping ground, Billy Bob’s Texas, Donahew burns up stages of all sizes, serving up his own sizzling brand of country to his devoted eager fans. Donahew has topped the Texas charts time and again with each single, racking up TWELVE No. 1 singles throughout the course of his impressive, self-made career. With the help of wife Melinda, he has painstakingly carved out a niche for himself on the country scene and built his career from the ground up, one show at a time. TICKETS: $38, $33, $28

GEORGE WINSTON – Wednesday October 18th



Inspired by the seasons and topographies, George Winston’s concerts feature a variety of styles including melodic folk piano, New Orleans R&B piano, and stride piano. He performs songs from his seasonal favorites AUTUMN, DECEMBER, WINTER INTO SPRING, and SUMMER, as well as Peanuts pieces from his Vince Guaraldi tribute albums LINUS & LUCY –THE MUSIC OF VINCE GUARALDI, and LOVE WILL COME-THE MUSIC OF VINCE GUARALDI, VOL. 2, and more.

George Winston, one of the most recognized solo pianists in the world, has released 13 solo piano albums since 1972. His latest album was released in March 2017 is SPRING CAROUSEL-A CANCER RESEARCH BENEFIT. He is currently mainly touring and performing live concerts. Since 1986, George has been raising money for food banks and service organizations in every community he visits while on tour. He will continue to raise awareness through Canned Food Drives and information about the local organizations available in the lobby. The CD and merchandise proceeds will benefit the local Food bank. TICKETS $55, $35, $25

RIDERS IN THE SKY 40TH ANNIVERSARY – Friday January 19th



For 40 YEARS, Riders In The Sky have been keepers of the flame passed on by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, reviving and revitalizing Western music. And while remaining true to the integrity of the genre, they have themselves become modern-day icons by branding it with their own legendary wacky humor and way-out Western wit, and all along encouraging buckaroos and buckarettes to live life “The Cowboy Way!”

Riders In The Sky are stars of the stage, screen, the Grand Ole Opry, National Public Radio, XM Satellite Radio, Saturday morning TV and are the only exclusively Western artist to have won a Grammy Award. They truly are “America’s Favorite Cowboys!”

By definition, empirical data, and critical acclaim, they stand “hats & shoulders” above the rest of the purveyors of C & W – “Comedy & Western!”

For 40 years Riders In The Sky have been keepers of the flame passed on by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, reviving and revitalizing the genre. And while remaining true to the integrity of Western music, they have themselves become modern-day icons by branding the genre with their own legendary wacky humor and way-out Western wit, and all along encouraging buckaroos and buckarettes to live life “The Cowboy Way

Riders In The Sky are exceptional not just in the sense that their music is of superlative standards (they are the ONLY exclusively Western artist to have won a Grammy, and Riders have won two), but by the fact that their accomplishments are an exception to the rule as well. TICKETS: $45, $38, $29

AMERICA – Saturday March 17th



The year 2015 marks the 45th Anniversary of perennial classic-rock favorite, America. Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former band mate Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song “A Horse With No Name”. America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first #1 single. Forty plus years later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.

America’s journey has found them exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known tunes, which also include “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross The River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People,” and “Sister Golden Hair” were cornerstones of 1970’s Top 40 and FM rock radio. Yet beyond their impressive catalog of hits, listeners would discover there was always much more to America than surface perceptions. The combination of Gerry Beckley’s melodic pop rock and Dewey Bunnell’s use of folk-jazz elements, slinky Latin-leaning rhythms and impressionistic lyric imagery contrasted well with Dan Peek’s more traditional country-rock leanings and highly personal lyrics.

America’s albums–six certified gold and/or platinum, with their first greatest hits collection, History, hitting four plus million in sales–displayed a fuller range of the trio’s talents than did their singles. Their material encompassed an ambitious artistic swath; from effects-laden rockers to oddball medleys to soul-bearing ballads, America displayed a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles as wide-open as the great American plains. TICKETS: $77, $59, $45