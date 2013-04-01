Stick Up on S. 9th

Police are investigating a reported robbery after a New Cambria man told officers he was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 21-year-old victim was walking in the 200 block of S. 9th around 9:15pm and was approached by a black man wearing all black including a black ski mask and black hand gun.

The suspect demanded “everything,” from the man who handed over his Samsung phone and wallet which contained his ID, Social Security Card and an undisclosed amount of cash.