UPDATE: Body of Missing Woman Found

Investigators are identifying the body of a missing Kansas woman, 86-year-old Dixie Adair. Authorities found the Rose Hill woman’s body Thursday night near the Kansas-Oklahoma border after a three-day search.

The body was found not far from where Adair’s car was discovered earlier in the day.

Adair went missing after going to the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.

ORIGINAL: A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday morning to help find a missing elderly woman. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, 86-year-old Dixie Adair has not been seen since leaving the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane on Monday.

Adair is a white female from Rose Hill. She is 5 ft. 4 in. tall, 180 lbs., with blue eyes, blonde hair, and a fair complexion. She may disoriented, and headed west on Highway 81 after leaving the casino. She also may be driving a 2011 white 4-door, Toyota, Camry with Kansas disabled tag: 88398.

It was determined that Adair did stay the weekend at the casino and left the casino property alone at 10:20 Monday morning in her vehicle headed west toward Highway 81. She does have a heart condition and does take medication for it. She did seem to be disorientated when she left the casino property and left her luggage at the front desk area.

Anyone who sees Dixie Adair, or her car, is asked to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (316) 322-4254.

