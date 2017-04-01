State Fair Looks to the Future
Associated Press - April 1, 2017 10:59 am
Kansas State Fair board members are discussing a master plan that would eliminate the century-old racetrack.
That’s one suggestion in a master plan presented to the board Thursday. None of the proposals are close to being approved.
The plan would replace the southern curves of the track with a new horse exhibition area and practice arena.
Fair Manager Susan Sankey acknowledges that removing the track will be unpopular with some people. But she says it’s a business decision designed to modernize the fair and generate revenue.
The master plan also includes a permanent stage for entertainment and a new dirt area for demolition derbies and tractor pulls.
The next step is for board members to choose priorities for the plan and set a timetable.
—
Associated Press information from: The Hutchinson News