Start and Stop Chase Ends with Arrest

KSAL Staff - May 22, 2017 1:33 pm

A Salina man is facing numerous charges after leading police on a car chase three times on Friday night just before midnight.

According to police the pursuit began when an officer on patrol had to swerve over to miss being hit by a car speeding in the opposite direction in the 300 block of W. Beloit.

Police say after a time the suspect pulled over the 2016 Toyota Corolla in the 1600 block of Highland – then sped away when the officer approached his car.

Police took 26-year-old Zackery Norris into custody after he pulled over a fourth time, in the 100 block of W. Minneapolis.

Captain Paul Forrester says a small amount of personal use marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also found in the car.

Norris is now facing charges for DUI, flee and elude, reckless driving and drug possession.

