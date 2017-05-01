Stars to Dance in Salina

The stars are coming to dance in Salina. Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” will have the opportunity to see the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live in Salina.

Following the success of the sold out “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – We Came to Dance” tour this winter, TV’s hottest show is going back on tour across America this summer in “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights.”

This all-new production showcases every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on ABC’s hit show produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, “Dancing with the Stars,” including sizzling group numbers, steamy duets and over the top original pieces choreographed and creative directed by four-time Emmy nominee Mandy Moore. “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” travels to Salina to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center on August 3rd.

Captivating audiences across the country, “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” features the hottest cast in dance, including:

Lindsay Arnold

Sharna Burgess

Artem Chigvintsev

Sasha Farber

Keo Motsepe

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Alan Bersten

Hayley Erbert

Britt Stewart

More surprise casting will be announced as well.

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the professional dancing, exquisite costumes and excitement they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in theaters across America.

Tickets for the hottest dance show in America, “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights,” are on sale now. Ticket Prices are $90, $67, $57, & $47.

For information and to purchase tickets, go to dwtstour.com or bicentennialcenter.com, call 888-826-SHOW (7469), or buy in person at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.