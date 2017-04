Authorities say an 86-year-old Kansas man wasn’t hurt when his plane flipped on a muddy field.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Milton “Bud” Pinkston went off a grass runway while preparing to take off Sunday afternoon from the Stafford airport.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the plane’s landing gear dug into mud and the aircraft overturned.

Pinkston was flying a 1978 Bellanca.