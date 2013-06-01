Squatter Found in Rural Home

A mystery woman is found munching a hot dog, chips and a beer in a rural home in northern Saline County early Friday morning.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Robert Fellers awoke to some noises and assumed his wife was downstairs after returning home from work around 4:45am.

He soon discovered a woman he didn’t know in his house who claimed the property in the 4000 block of N 81 Highway belonged to her and her husband.

Deputies say she had also rummaged around and found some clothes, changing into them and leaving hers behind. Fellers called authorities after she began arguing with him when he asked to leave.

Sheriff Soldan says they are still trying to identify the woman who calls herself, “Apreal.”

The woman, identified as 37-year-old April L. Pitts is now facing a charge of burglary.

Authorities say it is still unclear if she was dropped off by a vehicle or just walked to the property early Friday morning.