Spiked on I-70

A high speed pursuit that began on I-70 east of of Salina ends after the vehicle hit spike strips deployed by a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy on Friday evening around 5pm.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, 25-year-old Ian Contreras of Kansas City, Kansas was arrested on charges for fleeing and eluding a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.

Sheirff Soldan says the spikes deployed on the river bridge portion of westbound I-70 between Ohio and 9th hit all four of Contreras’s tires.

A semi truck then struck the rope on the spikes before they could be retrieved from the road surface and three other vehicles that were traveling westbound rolled over the spikes.

Soldan says they replaced nine tires on the vehicles that included a horse trailer at a cost of $1,500.

No one was injured in the incident.