Spider Plays Role in Injury Crash
KSAL Staff - October 12, 2017 12:08 pm
A Salina woman was injured after her car went airborne and landed in a field east of town.
Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Shelby Umscheid was driving a 2005 Ford Escape southbound on Simpson Road and became distracted by a spider that was crawling inside her car.
Soldan says her Ford left the roadway just south of Crawford Street and entered the ditch, then catapulted over the bank traveling 60-feet in the air before pancaking into a field on its wheels.
Umscheid was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center complaining of back pain.
Deputies say the undercarriage of the vehicle was heavily damaged.
Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.