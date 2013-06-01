ksal.com

Spider Plays Role in Injury Crash

KSAL Staff - October 12, 2017 12:08 pm

Saline County Sheriff truck

A Salina woman was injured after her car went airborne and landed in a field east of town.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Shelby Umscheid was driving a 2005 Ford Escape southbound on Simpson Road and became distracted by a spider that was crawling inside her car.

Soldan says her Ford left the roadway just south of Crawford Street and entered the ditch, then catapulted over the bank traveling 60-feet in the air before pancaking into a field on its wheels.

Umscheid was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center complaining of back pain.

Deputies say the undercarriage of the vehicle was heavily damaged.

