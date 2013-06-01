Speed Plays Role in Crash

A teenage driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the car she was driving missed a turn and hit a porch.

Police cited 16-year-old Melissa Harrington of Salina on Saturday evening for reckless driving after she missed a turn from Ringneck Crossing onto Cedar Creek and hit a house at 3373 Cedar Creek Drive causing $750 damage to the porch.

Harrington’s 2002 Ford Mustang also clipped a 2016 Ford F-150 in the driveway causing damage to the passenger side of the truck.

Harrington was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment on her left wrist.

Three teenage males who were passengers in the Mustang were not injured. The boys told officers that Harrington was driving fifty to sixty mph in a 30-mph zone.

Police say a Westar electrical box was also hit in the crash causing $2,500 in damages.

