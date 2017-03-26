Southern Plains Anticipating Severe Weather

While much-needed rain is in the forecast for much of Kansas, a little further to the south severe weather could accompany rain.

Forecasters say storms packing tree-tumbling winds and car-denting hail could strike parts of the Plains, the latest round in a turbulent week of wild weather across the Midwest and South.

Forecasters say the worst weather Sunday will be across a wide swath of central Oklahoma and northern Texas. The area includes the Oklahoma City metro area.

Bill Bunting is chief of forecast operations at the national Storm Prediction Center. He says a “very active” weather pattern is unfolding this week after storms lashed several Southern states late Friday into Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, says golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible in Oklahoma Sunday.

Storms demolished mobile homes in Arkansas and a church in Louisiana over the weekend.

Closer to home in central Kansas, rain is in the forecast but widespread severe weather is not anticipated. There is a 70 percent chance for shower and thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday.