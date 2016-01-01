South Middle School Makerspace to be Dedicated

Salina South Middle School will dedicate a brand new, unique student work area this week. On Friday a grand opening will be held for the South Middle School Makerspace.

According to the school, the Makerspace is a place where students can make, build, create, work hands-on, imagine, take risks, try again, play, explore their own interests, have fun and learn. It is a perfect partner space with the library since students come and go all day, and they support all kinds of learning.

The process of creating the Makerspace was guided by Library Media Specialist Janet Sauber. Leading a committee made up of four building colleagues, they researched and brainstormed a space that would invite a wide range of interests and activities.

Sauber explained the Makerspace is located in the library for several reasons. “First, the library media center staff is all about encouraging students to learn and grow by pursuing their interests, and the Makerspace is a natural extension of that mind set. Second, our students are accustomed to coming to the library for scheduled library lessons, to check out books during reading classes and for after-school tutoring, so they will be comfortable using the Makerspace.” Since all SMS students have access to the Makerspace, supervision was also a consideration. Staff are available in the library before and after school and during Cougar Time.

Seventh grade students will participate in the grand opening as a reward for completing a library information challenge. Makerspace committee members included AnnMarie Morris, art teacher; Paula Figgs, gifted consultant; Jill Graff, 6th grade math/reading teacher; Tym Bonilla, assistant principal. The space is funded by proceeds from the Scholastic Book Fair from last fall, a $1000 Sudden Opportunity grant from SEF, and a $500 grant from Credit Union of America.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.