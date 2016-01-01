“Souper Bowl” Super Effort

An effort to gather food to help feed the hungry in Salina was a big success. The local “Souper Bowl of Hope”, an effort of Salina churches and businesses, coincided with the NFL’s Super Bowl.

The focus of the “Souper Bowl of Hope” was to gather cans of soup, which are donated to five organizations that feed the hungry. Those organizations include:

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Salina Rescue Mission

Ashby House

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

The goal was to collect 51,000 can of soups, in conjunction with Super Bowl 51.

Spokesperson Dean Atteberry tells KSAL News that Salinans responded in a big way, surpassing the goal. He says that over 51,000 cans of soup were donated.

According to Atteberry, the collection effort came at a critical time. The annual “Project Salina” food drive in May helps stock shelves for the summer months. But by late winter, those shelves start to get bare. This year was no exception, with food supplies becoming scarce.

Organizers will do it again next year, with a 2018 goal of 52,000 cans of soup.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.