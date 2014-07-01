Son Assaults Stepfather

A call for help from a Salina mother – sends her son to jail.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 48-year-old Penny Miller and her 22-year-old son got into a verbal argument Thursday evening around 9:30pm in their apartment in the 500 block of S. 9th.

Police say Aaron McDowell then became violent with Miller’s husband, 43-year-old Lance Miller and began punching him.

Penny called 911 when she saw her son go into the kitchen, grab a knife and then began threatening her husband. She told the dispatcher she was afraid McDowell was going to kill her husband.

An officer was nearby and arrived moments later, finding McDowell alone in the kitchen while the couple sat in another room.

No one required medical attention.

McDowell is now facing charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence battery.