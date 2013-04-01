Solomon Teens Arrested on Several Charges After Stealing Vehicle

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two teenage boys from Solomon after they stole a vehicle and were apart of a hit-and-run car crash in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says that the Sheriff’s Office was called the community of New Cambria at 4:27 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of an injury hit and run accident.

The victim was 46 year-old Kimberly Potts of New Cambria, who was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Potts says she was stopped at the intersection of Center and 1st streets when another vehicle came around the corner at a high rate of speed and hit her head on. The vehicle that struck her then left the scene of the accident.

EMS was on scene, but Potts was able to drive herself to the hospital in her personal vehicle after complaining of pain in her neck and knee.

While authorities were working the scene of the accident, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen vehicle from 9908 E. Riordan Rd.

Soldan says that 81 year-old Janis Bishop of that address reported that two teenage boys showed up at her home at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning looking for her grandson, who used to live there but no longer does.

Bishop said the boys had no where to go, so she took them in for the night. She was awoken shortly after 4 a.m. when she heard her dogs barking and noticed that the two boys took her 2009 Nissan Pathfinder.

The boys later returned the vehicle to Bishop’s residence with damage to the driver’s side front of the car.

Authorities found both suspects in Solomon and arrested 15 year-old Calob Haymond and 14 year-old Benny Garza, both from Solomon later Wednesday morning.

Charges are still pending but both will be charged with theft and felony deprivation of property among other charges.

Both will be transport to the juvenile facility in Junction City later today.

