Solomon Man Hurt in Crash

A Solomon man was hurt in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 70 Monday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Stuart Novotny was driving west in a 2012 Ford F 250 pickup truck, pulling an empty small cattle trailer.

Novotny lost control when a tire blew. The truck and trailer flipped in the median, coming to rest in the eastbound lane of traffic.

Novotney, who was not buckled up, was ejected. He was transported by helicopter to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened shortly after 10:00 Monday morning on Interstate 70 east of the Chapman Exit in Geary County.

