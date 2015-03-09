Sobriety Checkpoint Set in Saline County

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on the evening of Friday, April 7th until the morning of Saturday, April 8th.

The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Those motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site field sobriety tests.

Authorities say efforts will be made to try and not to severely interrupt the flow of traffic, but many drivers will be stopped as a part of the program.

This sobriety checkpoint is apart of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Deterrence Program and will be conducted in Saline County this weekend.