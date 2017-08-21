PHOTO GALLERY: Soaking Up the Sun

Life momentarily paused around the area early Monday afternoon, and all eyes turned skyward to view a rare celestial event. Heavy overcast began to dissipate over Salina in time to view the solar eclipse.

The partial eclipse began at around 11:35. It ended at around 2:30. At its peak, about 96 percent of the sun was blocked.

Salinans gathered in multiple locations to view the event. By noon, a crowd was gathering at Indian Rock Park at the top of the hill. Some opted to head south, where it was not as cloudy. A large crowd gathered at Coronado Heights.

Students gathered outside Salina schools to watch. At Salina South High School the student body gathered on the football field west of the school. Initially, though there were clouds, the eclipse was visible with the naked eye. As the clouds parted, there was a cheer and safety glasses came on.

To the north there was heavy traffic as some opted to head into the path of totality, where day briefly became night. Traffic was backed up in several areas, including the Concordia area.

The last time a total solar eclipse swept the whole width of the U.S. was in 1918.

If you missed Monday’s eclipse, you’ll have to wait seven years to see another one in the continental U.S., on April 8, 2024. The line of totality will cross from Texas, up through the Midwest, almost directly over Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, New York, up over New England and out over Maine and New Brunswick, Canada.

