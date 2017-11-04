Smoky Valley Slips by Collegiate

The Smoky Valley Vikings advanced to the next round of the playoffs by defeating the Wichita Collegiate Spartans 12-2 Friday night at Anderson Stadium in Lindsborg.

No one scored in the first quarter as both offenses could not muster any sustained drives. Midway through the second quarter, the Viking offense started to click and they put together a 71-yard drive that was finished by Riley Odell’s two- yard run. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 6-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Vikings were pinned deep in their own territory. An intentional grounding in the end zone gave Collegiate a safety. The Viking defense stiffened as a sack by Konrad Peterson forced a fumble and the Vikings took over with great field position, only to see a punt.

Collegiate could not get anything going either and the Spartans punted back to the Vikings. Zach Able returned the punt to the 38 and was hit late out of bounds, giving Smoky Valley an excellent opportunity to add to their 6-2 lead. They did just that on a fourth-and-two at the three. Kyle Anderson took it in with just 33.8 seconds left making, it 12-2

Smoky Valley ended up with 211 yards of total offense to 182 for Collegiate. Both defenses played so well. Kyle Anderson did surpass the 100-yard mark again with 106 on 25 carries. He also had a big interception in the 2nd quarter.

The Vikings advance to the next round to face Holcomb. Catch the game on 95.5 The Rock.

Don Bengtson