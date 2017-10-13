Smoky Valley Cruises by Rock Creek

Smoky Valley improved its season record to 6-1 with a dominating victory over Rock Creek.

The Vikings took the opening possession 76 yards in 15 plays, scoring with 4:08 to go in the first. Running back Kyle Anderson scored from eight yards out, following by a two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

On the next drive, Rock Creek tried to go for a first down on 4th and long, but the Vikings stepped up and stopped the Mustangs, setting them up near midfield. Smoky went 52 yards and capped off the drive with a one-yard TD plunge by Cort Elliott, putting the Vikes ahead 14-0.

The Vikes held again on the next drive, taking over at the 37-yard line of Rock Creek. The Vikings used a 10-play drive to their advantage, finishing off the drive with a 15-yard TD pass from Heitschmidt to Thomas.

Rock Creek tried to score as quickly as possible, but Kyle Anderson had other ideas. He stepped in front of a Vetter pass and took it 65 yards for a pick six. Smoky led 28-0 at the half.

After stopping Rock Creek on fourth down again, Smoky Valley drove the ball 44 yards for another score, this time by Tim Lambert on an eight-yard run.

Smoky Valley ran 66 plays for 337 yards, compared to Rock Creek’s 32 plays for 118 yards.

By Don Bengtson