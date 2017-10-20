Smoky Valley Cruises by Chapman

Smoky Valley upped its record to 7-1 as the Vikings took care of the Chapman Fighting Irish Friday at home on senior night, coming away with a 43-12 victory. For the night, the Vikings totaled 402 yards of offense, with 361 coming on the ground. Kyle Anderson again led the charge with 19 carries for 200 yards, pushing him over the 1,000-yard mark for the second year in a row.

Chapman took the opening kickoff and promptly punted to the Vikings, who then drove 69 yards in 13 plays. Elliott took it in from the one to put Smoky Valley ahead 8-0.

Early in the second quarter, the Vikings scored on a short field. Anderson took it in from 12 yards out, making it 16-0. Chapman set up for a punt again, but a bad snap over the punter’s head set the Vikings up for a Brett Heitschmidt touchdown, making it 24-0.

After another punt, Kyle Anderson found some room up the middle and took the ball 65 yards to the house, giving Smoky Valley a 30-0 cushion at the half.

Smoky Valley upped its lead with a 10-yard Anderson run with 9:24 left in the third quarter to go up 37-0 before the Irish finally scored on a seven-yard pass from Jackson to Harvey. Anderson scored again on a 10-yard run early in the fourth and chapman added a late score with 1:09 left to make the final 43-12.

Smoky Valley now turns its attention to Clay Center with the district championship on the line. The Tigers were 44-14 winners over Rock Creek.

By Don Bengtson