Smoky Hill River Renewal Project Survey Available Online

A survey to gain feedback regarding concepts that were developed for the area north of Iron Avenue (north channel and Founders Park) and south of the YMCA (south channel) is available to citizens through October 27 on the City of Salina’s website at www.salina-ks.gov/riverrenewal.

The concepts were developed by the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project Steering Committee and the City of Salina at a design and planning meeting held September 26-28. Ideas were then presented at a September 28 public meeting.

For further information regarding the project, contact Martha Tasker, City of Salina Utilities Director, by email at martha.tasker@salina.org or by phone at (785) 309-5725.

