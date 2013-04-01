Smoke Gets in Your Eyes

Smoke from controlled burns in Kansas drifted into Salina Tuesday morning, causing a hazy sky.

Authorities tell KSAL News that the smoke is more than likely from a large controlled burn in Ottawa County. Late Monday night there were also several large controlled burns to the east of Salina in the Flint Hills region.

Officials stressed that there were no fires Tuesday morning that were out of control in or around the Salina area

Local health departments will issue health alerts when necessary. Officials say it’s important for people with lung disease, respiratory disease or a heart condition to monitor the air quality. Parents should monitor conditions for their children, especially those with asthma.

Officials say healthy people are usually not at a major risk from short-term exposures to smoke.

Farmers and ranchers in Kansas are allowed to burn up to 2 million acres of grassland a year to produce better grass for cattle.