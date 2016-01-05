Small Fire Quickly Extinguished at Salina School

A small fire briefly interrupted classes at a Salina school Wednesday morning.

According to USD 305, Lakewood Middle School students and staff evacuated to the outdoors for approximately one hour following a fire alarm. The alarm was due to smoke from a small fire started in a bathroom that was quickly extinguished.

The Salina Fire Department responded, extinguished the fire, and aired out the building. Students reentered the building and the school day resumed.

There was no significant damage to the building and no injuries.

School administrators are investigating the incident. As always, student and staff safety is of primary importance.

