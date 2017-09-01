Small Earthquake Shakes Salina

A small earthquake rattled the Salina area late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a small earthquake originated about 12 miles south / southeast of Salina at about 3:25 in the afternoon.

The earthquake registered a 2.5 on the Richter Scale. An earthquake registering 2.5 or less is usually not felt, but it can be recorded by a seismograph.

According to the USGS, this earthquake was felt as far away as Wichita.

Authorities tell KSAL News there were no reports of damage or injury.

