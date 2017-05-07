Slain Kansas boy’s ‘nana’ wants tougher home school rules

The grandmother of a 7-year-old boy who was killed in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2015 is pushing for tougher regulations of home schools in the state.

Adrian Jones was supposed to be getting schooling at home from the father and stepmother who are now headed for prison for his death.

Kansas does little to regulate home schools beyond requiring parents to register them.

Grandmother Judy Conway has contacted legislators about his case and tougher rules for home schools.

Some legislators want to discuss oversight of home schools. But that’s a tough sell because of the GOP-controlled Legislature’s wariness of stepping on parental rights or what goes on in homes.

Conway said she’s determined to make sure vulnerable children who are home schooled have some contact with people outside their homes.