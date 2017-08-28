ksal.com

Skeletal Remains Fount at Kansas Lake

Associated Press - August 28, 2017 5:45 am

Authorities are working to identify skeletal remains that were found this weekend at Melvern Lake in eastern Kansas.

A park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found the remains on Friday night at the lake, which is northeast of Emporia, Kansas.

The Osage County Sheriff’s office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are working to identify the remains and determine how they arrived at the lake.

Forensic experts from Washburn University are helping identify the remains.

