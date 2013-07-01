Singing Yotes Will Surprise Your Love

KW singers in the house Friday on KSAL

Now’s the time to order your sweetheart a “Singing Valentine,” from the Kansas Wesleyan Chorale.

Director Ken Hakoda stopped into the KSAL Morning News Friday with eight performers and a package idea to make a Valentine’s Day extra special.

The KWU Chorale is offering Singing Valentines on February 14th. Hakoda tells KSAL News his singers will serenade your special someone at home, work – or anywhere you choose.

Orders can be made by calling Alison Harbaugh at KWU at 785-738-7051, or email her at alison.harbaugh@kwu.edu.

Hakoda says your sweetheart will get a song and a rose, or balloon for $20, plus a Valentine’s Day card.

All money raised through the Singing Valentine project will go toward the Wesleyan Chorale’s other activities, which include performances throughout the state.