Sign of the Times

The colorful creation is painted on the north side of Ad Astra Books and Coffee House.

Some in Downtown Salina have already gotten a sneak peek at a bright new landmark. It is already proving popular, and will undoubtedly became a must stop photo-op for visitors.

Visitors and Salinans alike now have the opportunity to snap a picture with a community mural. The colorful creation, painted on the north side of Ad Astra Books and Coffee House at 141 N. Santa Fe, is by local artist Julie Cates.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, this brand-new community themed mural was the brainchild of the ‘Green Team’ from the Chamber’s 2016 Leadership Salina class. Each Leadership class member is put into a group and asked to work on a project of their choosing in the community. This group of women were inspired by the enthusiasm in the community for the downtown project.

The intention is to have the mural serve as a very accessible, tangible symbol of the vibrancy that Salina holds. Just as importantly, the mural creates a photo opportunity for Salina’s visitors. They will then be encouraged to post their photo online, sharing a fun image of their trip to Salina, organically marketing Salina online and showcasing it as a worthwhile visitors’ destination.

An official celebration of the new mural is planned for Friday.